By EUobserver

British prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a slow easing of one of Europe's strictest lockdowns, AP reported. Schools will reopen in early March, people will be able to meet a friend outside. Hairdressers will open in April, alongside restaurants and pubs with outside seating. People won't be able to hug loved ones outside their household until May. The UK had Europe's deadliest outbreak, with more than 120,000 deaths.