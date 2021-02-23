Tuesday

23rd Feb 2021

Russia's Putin hosts Belarus leader in Sochi

Russian president Vladimir Putin hosted his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for talks on Monday, AP reported, with media reports suggesting Lukashenko was aiming to secure another loan. The Kremlin extended both economic and political support to Lukashenko, after he cracked down on the largest mass protests in Belarus' history in the wake of his disputed re-election in August. In September, Putin said Moscow would provide a €1.2bn loan to Belarus.

Coronavirus

EU defends all vaccines, amid lower AstraZeneca take-up

The European Commission said that bloc's strict regulatory process for the evaluation and approval of vaccines is crucial to persuade citizens to get the jab, calling on member states to fight vaccine hesitancy with information.

Romania denies forcing migrant-boat back to Turkish waters

Romania's ministry of internal affairs wrote to Frontex claiming it did not engage in any illegal pushbacks of people on rubber boats into Turkish territorial waters. The country says it followed EU engagement rules and Greek orders.

Opinion

1914 vs 2021

Nobody says war will break out in Europe in 2021. But, just as in 1914, the imminent collapse of the multinational Habsburg Empire was the subject of much speculation, some now allude to the disintegration of the European Union.

