By EUobserver

The Canadian parliament on Monday passed a non-binding motion to declare China's treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority as "genocide", Deutsche Welle writes. The motion was introduced in the house of commons by the opposition Conservatives. Liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau, along with his cabinet, abstained from the vote. The non-binding motion passed by 266-0. China's treatment of the Uighur minority in the northwestern Xinjiang province has drawn international condemnation.