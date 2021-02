By EUobserver

Vince Muscat, one of three alleged hitmen charged with planting the bomb that killed Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has plead guilty of her murder. Caruana Galizia was assassinated in October 2017, near her home in Bidnija, Malta. She had for years received threats for exposing corruption in the island-nation. Muscat is now set to testify against two brothers, also charged with her murder.