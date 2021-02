By EUobserver

Covid-19 caused the death of a Serbian man in February 2020, 10 days before the first official fatality in Europe was reported by France, according to a study by researchers in Belgrade. The 56-year-old Belgrade construction worker, who was not abroad, died on 5 February last year. New evidence showed he died due to Covid-19. Scientists argue that Covid-19 was present in Europe earlier than previously thought, Reuters reported.