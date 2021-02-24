By EUobserver

Hundreds of riot police in Tbilisi used tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters following the arrest of opposition party leader Nika Melia on Tuesday. Another mass protest against the government of Russia-friendly oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili has been called for Friday. The EU called for "maximum restraint and responsibility" by both sides on Tuesday. "Georgia has moved backward on its path toward ... the Euro-Atlantic family," the US said.