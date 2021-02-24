Wednesday

24th Feb 2021

EU and US condemn Georgia crackdown

By

Hundreds of riot police in Tbilisi used tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters following the arrest of opposition party leader Nika Melia on Tuesday. Another mass protest against the government of Russia-friendly oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili has been called for Friday. The EU called for "maximum restraint and responsibility" by both sides on Tuesday. "Georgia has moved backward on its path toward ... the Euro-Atlantic family," the US said.

Column

Why is new EU trade policy using WTO as a figleaf?

While producers in Europe need to live up to demanding labour standards, the European Commission does not make the slightest move to protect them against competition from countries that use forced labour on a massive scale.

Investigation

The story of the EU's plastic packaging conflict of interests

Recycling packaging-waste is largely in the hands of the industry itself, via 'Green Dot' organisations. This creates a conflict of interest - because the industry benefits from the sale of as many individual bottles, wrappers, cans and trays as possible.

