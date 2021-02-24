By EUobserver

Turkey has accused Greek jets of "harassing" a scientific research vessel in the Aegean Sea in claims denied by Athens. Four Greek F-16s approached the Cesme ship in international waters on Monday and one plane dropped a flare in the sea nearby, Turkey's defence minister said on Tuesday. "Greek jets never harassed the Turkish vessel," the Greek defence ministry said. Ankara and Athens are currently preparing to resume de-escalation talks.