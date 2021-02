By EUobserver

Greek doctors went on a day-long strike on Tuesday, with some in Athens also marching in protest at what OEGNE, the medical trade union called "suffocating" at intensive-care wards, which were 80 percent full due to the pandemic. "There is a serious risk both for critically ill Covid-19 patients and critically ill patients with other diseases," OENGE said. Doctors called for segregated wards for corona patients and extra funds.