WHO: EU should share vaccines once key groups inoculated
By EUobserver
The head of the European branch of the World Health Organization, Hans Kluge, on Wednesday urged European governments "to share vaccines once they have vaccinated their health workers and risk groups, so others countries can do the same". While 33 out of 34 high-income countries are vaccinating priority groups, only seven out of 15 upper middle-income countries are doing so. None of the poorer countries have started vaccinations.