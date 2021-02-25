By EUobserver

A German court has found a former Syrian regime official guilty of being an accomplice to crimes against humanity, in a historic trial against president Bashar al-Assad's war crimes in Syria, The Guardian reports. Eyad al-Gharib, a 44-year-old former colonel in the Syrian intelligence service, carried out orders in one of Syria's notorious prisons. Hundreds of thousands of people have disappeared in the regime's state-run torture system.