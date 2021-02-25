By EUobserver

The Covax programme of the World Health Organization has delivered its first Covid-19 doses in a milestone for the ambitious programme that seeks to offset "vaccine nationalism" by wealthy countries and ensure poor ones do not wait years to start inoculating people, The Guardian writes. An aircraft carrying 600,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine landed in Accra, the capital of Ghana. Ivory Coast's capital Abidjan will be the next destination.