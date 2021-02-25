By EUobserver

"Meat from our fields = a healthy child" and "Stopping meat is a guarantee of weakness against future viruses" French farmers said, in unsubstantiated claims, on placards in protest in Lyon Wednesday, after the French culinary capital's mayor stopped serving meat in school canteens. The temporary switch to vegetarian meals, which cause less CO2 emissions, was because canteens did not have time to offer two meal options amid coronavirus restrictions.