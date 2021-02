By EUobserver

British PM Boris Johnson was an "inveterate liar" who will "hide the bill for Brexit under the Covid carpet, valued at more than £200bn [€232bn] for 2020, almost as much as the UK's total contribution to the EU since its accession in 1973, which was £215bn," France's former ambassador to London, Sylvie Bermann, said in a new book out Wednesday. Brexiteers hated Germany and wallowed in WW2 history, she added.