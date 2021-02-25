Ticker
Full list of European firms US forced to ditch Russia pipeline
By EUobserver
The US has listed 18 European companies which backed out of the Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under threat of American sanctions, in a document obtained by Reuters Wednesday: Aaegis Managing Agency; Arch Insurance; Aspen Managing Agency; AXA Group; Baker Hughes; Beazley Furlonge; Bilfinger; Canopius; Chaucer Syndicates; Chubb Underwriting Agencies; DNV GL; Hiscox; Markel; MS Amlin Underwriting; Munich Re; Tokio Marine Kiln; Travelers Syndicate Management; and Zurich Insurance.