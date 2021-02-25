By EUobserver

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday's statement by more than 40 military chiefs urging him to resign was an attempted coup and called on his supporters to come out onto the streets in Yerevan. The feverish atmosphere comes after Azerbaijan reconquered the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenia last year. Neighbouring Georgia, the most pro-European country in the South Caucasus, also erupted in anti-government protests this week.