By EUobserver

Iceland was rocked by a series of earthquakes on Wednesday with the epicentre of the main quake located near Mt Keilir, roughly 30km south of the capital Reykjavik, Deutsche Welle writes. Experts say shocks from the quake sparked increased volcanic activity. The eruption of Iceland's more southerly Eyjafjallajokull volcano over six days in 2010 caused massive disruption to international air travel, affecting as many as 10 million travellers.