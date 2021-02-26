By EUobserver

Malta has wrapped up its investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, after a defendant pled guilty and gave evidence, with oligarch Yorgen Fenech accused of being the mastermind of the crime. A European Parliament group said Thursday there was still "a very long road ahead" for justice in the case, amid an ongoing public enquiry into government attempts to cover up corruption and protect her killers.