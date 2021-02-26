Ticker
Dutch parliament calls China treatment of Uighurs genocide
By EUobserver
The Dutch parliament on Thursday passed a non-binding motion saying the treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in China amounted to genocide, in the first such move by a European country, news agency Reuters writes. Activists and UN rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims are being detained in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang. The activists accuse China of using torture, forced labour, and sterilisations.