Human rights group Amnesty International has said Eritrean troops fighting on the side of Ethiopian government forces massacred hundreds of civilians when conquering the town of Aksum in Ethiopia last November. "There were a lot of ... house-to-house killings," one witness said. The EU recently urged Ethiopia to lift its "blackout" on what is happening in its war-torn Tigray region, where violence was said to be "out of control".