US carried out airstrikes against Iran-backed militia in Syria
By EUobserver
The United States has carried out airstrikes in Syria targeting facilities near the Iraqi border used by Iranian-backed militia groups, The Guardian writes. The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a US service member. "The operation sends an unambiguous message: president Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel", the Pentagon said.