Ticker
EU leaders restate defence 'autonomy' plan
By EUobserver
EU leaders restated old vows to slowly develop a joint European military-industrial complex and armed forces at a video-conference Friday. The EU's "autonomy" would be "complementary" to its traditional alliance with the US, EU Council president Charles Michel said. Increasing domestic European production of critical items, such as vaccines, were part of the strategy, the European Commission said. Leaders are to discuss troubled Russia and Turkey relations in March.