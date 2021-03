By EUobserver

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to jail by a court on Monday, after being found guilty of corruption and influence-peddling. Sarkozy received a three-year term, of which two are suspended. He is expected to appeal, and is unlikely to spend any time in prison, given he can wear an electronic bracelet or remain confined at home. Sarkozy was president from 2007 to 2012.