Ticker
European MPs seek US help to halt Israeli annexation
By EUobserver
Some 400 MEPs and national MPs have signed an open letter to EU leaders and foreign ministers saying they should urge the new US administration to stop what they called Israel's "rapidly progressing de facto annexation [of Palestine's Israeli-occupied West Bank], especially through accelerated settlement expansion and demolitions of Palestinian structures." They also said the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip "remains at risk of violent escalation at any moment".