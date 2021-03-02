Tuesday

2nd Mar 2021

Ticker

Report: EU looks to vaccine production in India

By

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam is certifying a vaccine-making facility in India, the Serum Institute of India (SII), enabling it to make extra doses of British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca's drugs there for export to Europe, Reuters reports, citing anonymous sources. The EMA audit is to be finished in March. AstraZeneca failed to deliver its EU vaccine orders on time. SII said it was prioritising production for India's domestic use.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

12-month Future EU Conference is 'impossible', expert warns

The debate about the much-delayed Conference on the Future of Europe so far has been locked in endless institutional infighting over who should lead the event - lowering the expectations about what can be achieved in the coming months.

Coronavirus

EU to propose Covid-free 'travel pass' ahead of summer

The European Commission is set to unveil a legislative proposal on a "digital green pass" to allow vaccinated people to travel more freely for the summer. But Belgium says the pass risks discrimination against people unable to get the jab.

Opinion

What Estonia and Slovakia did to beat AstraZeneca 'hesitancy'

Slovakia has launched a mass vaccination programme aimed at teachers and childcare workers. Estonia, for its part, has begun inoculating frontline workers including teachers, police officers and members of the armed forces ahead of schedule.

'Big Five' tech giants spent €19m lobbying EU in 2020

The increased regulatory scrutiny of tech giants such as Google, Facebook and Microsoft has triggered a rise in lobbying activities by these companies in Brussels, and, accordingly, an exponential grow of their budget for these activities.

News in Brief

  1. EU lacks resources to fight foreign propaganda
  2. Financial exodus from UK to EU tapering off
  3. Report: EU looks to vaccine production in India
  4. European MPs seek US help to halt Israeli annexation
  5. Czech Republic has world's highest-infection rate
  6. Poland asks for Chinese vaccine as third wave mounts
  7. Over 60 percent of Russians don't want Sputnik vaccine
  8. Belgium changes strategy on AstraZeneca vaccine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  3. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!

Latest News

  1. EPP group moves forward to suspend Orban's Fidesz
  2. 12-month Future EU Conference is 'impossible', expert warns
  3. EU to propose Covid-free 'travel pass' ahead of summer
  4. What Estonia and Slovakia did to beat AstraZeneca 'hesitancy'
  5. EU ambassador in hot water over Cuba letter
  6. 'Big Five' tech giants spent €19m lobbying EU in 2020
  7. Women fighting Covid-19 in focus This WEEK
  8. Ethiopia right of reply

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us