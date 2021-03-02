By EUobserver

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam is certifying a vaccine-making facility in India, the Serum Institute of India (SII), enabling it to make extra doses of British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca's drugs there for export to Europe, Reuters reports, citing anonymous sources. The EMA audit is to be finished in March. AstraZeneca failed to deliver its EU vaccine orders on time. SII said it was prioritising production for India's domestic use.