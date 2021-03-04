By EUobserver

France will allow people under 75 with existing health problems to get the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the health minister said, changing the country's earlier stance that the vaccine should be for the under-65s only, Reuters reports. France hopes to speed up its vaccination campaign. As of Saturday, 4.55 million people had received at least one shot of vaccine, compared to 6.17 million in Germany and up to 20.9 million in Britain.