By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told EU ambassadors in Ankara Tuesday he would "strengthen the rule of law based on human rights" in Turkey with new judicial appeals and electoral laws. He told French president Emmanuel Macron by video-link the same day that as "two strong Nato allies" they had "serious potential" to cooperate on Middle East security and counter-terrorism. The pro-EU overtures come after recent EU mini-sanctions on Turkey.