By EUobserver

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party will leave the largest group in European Parliament, the European People's Party (EPP), after an overwhelming majority of the groups' MEPs adopted new rules paving the way for the suspension of prime minister Viktor Orbán's party. 148 MEPs voted in favour of changes in rules of procedure, 28 against, with four abstentions. The move marks another episode in the long divorce between Fidesz and EPP.