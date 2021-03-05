By EUobserver

EU and US visa-bans and asset-freezes imposed Tuesday on Russian officials over the mistreatment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny had no meaning because they did not go abroad or hold assets there due to their sensitive positions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday. "This is practically a duplication of the restrictions these people face under Russian law," he said. Russia would retaliate, "but not necessarily symmetrically", its foreign ministry said.