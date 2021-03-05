By EUobserver

German intelligence is to do surveillance, using informants and wire-taps, on the far-right AfD party, the third-largest in parliament, amid fears its extremist wing, which was already being spied on, was gaining influence. AfD candidates taking part in regional and federal elections later this year will be exempted from the measures, Der Spiegel reported. "The intelligence agency is acting purely politically", AfD parliamentary leader Alice Wiedel responded.