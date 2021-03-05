By EUobserver

Germany, Poland, and Switzerland offered help with treating Covid-19 patients in the Czech Republic, after a surge in infections. Czech interior minister Jan Hamacek said Germany has offered dozens of beds in its hospitals. Poland is to provide around 200 beds, Switzerland was ready to help with 20 beds. The day-to-day increase in new cases reached 16,642 on Tuesday, with a record over 8,000 Covid-19 patients needing hospitalisation.