Ticker
Brussels proposes EU-wide 'disabled status' card by 2023
By EUobserver
The European Commission presented on Wednesday a strategy to strengthen the rights of people with disabilities for the period 2021-2030. Brussels will propose a EU disability card to ensure the mutual recognition of disability status between member states by the end of 2023. Additionally, the EU executive will launch an initiative to improve social services for people with disabilities, including their participation in electoral processes.