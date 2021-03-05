By EUobserver

The EU has condemned Belarus' jailing, for two years, of a doctor, Artsiom Sarokin, who disclosed the true cause of death of a Belarusian protester, Raman Bandarenka, last year. Bandarenka "was shamefully beaten to death" by plain clothes police, the EU said in a statement Wednesday. Sarokin was jailed Tuesday in a behind-closed-doors trial. A Belarusian journalist Katsiaryna Barysevich, from tut.by, was jailed for six months in the same case.