Ticker
Northern Irish paramilitaries pressure UK and EU on Brexit
By EUobserver
The Loyalist Communities Council, which represents Northern Ireland's unionist paramilitary groups, has "temporarily" withdrawn its backing for the 1998 'Good Friday' peace accord in order to pressure the UK and EU to change the Brexit deal, which left Northern Ireland in the EU customs' zone. It called for "peaceful and democratic" opposition. But its intervention showed the fragility of the security situation some two decades after sectarian fighting ended.