Ticker
Man injures 8 people with axe in Sweden in possible terrorist act
By EUobserver
A man armed with an axe has attacked and injured eight people in a southern Swedish town in what authorities called a suspected terrorist crime, The Guardian writes. The attack happened in the small town of Vetlanda, about 190 km southeast of Göteborg, Sweden's second largest city, on Wednesday afternoon. His motive was not immediately known. The man was taken into custody after being shot in the leg by police.