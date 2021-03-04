Ticker
EU regulator reviewing Russia's Covid-19 vaccine data
By EUobserver
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has begun a rolling review of data from studies of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, it announced on Thursday. The process is aimed at speeding up regulatory approval, if the vaccine-producers apply for conditional marketing authorisation in the EU. Sputnik V has already been in use in one EU member state, Hungary, with Slovakia and the Czech Republic also considering administering it.