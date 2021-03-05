Ticker
European Parliament backs 'Future EU' conference format
By EUobserver
The European Parliament approved on Thursday the joint declaration launching Conference on the Future of Europe. The text establishes the structure, scope and timing of the event. "The European Parliament endorses the joint declaration because we want the Conference on the Future of Europe to start its work as soon as possible," the parliament's leaders said. The Portuguese presidency wants the conference to start on Europe Day (9 May).