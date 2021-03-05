By EUobserver

The EU Court of Justice ruled on Thursday the UK has failed to adopt timely measures to tackle air pollution, shortly after officials found that the country's illegal levels of air pollution contributed to the death of 9-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah. The court concluded the UK had "systematically and persistently" exceeded legal limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) since 2010. NO2 is a dangerous pollutant resulting from fossil-fuel combustion and other processes.