By EUobserver

Sweden and Germany extended on Thursday their recommendation for the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine to cover people aged over 65, The Guardian reported. Berlin previously said available data was insufficient to approve the jab for the elderly, but it changed its position following recent studies. "New data shows the vaccine is even more effective when the first and second jabs are administered 12 weeks apart," said German health minister, Jens Spahn.