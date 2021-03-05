By EUobserver

The United States has agreed to a four-month suspension of retaliatory tariffs imposed on British goods such as Scotch whisky over a long-running aircraft subsidy row, with both sides pledging to use the time to resolve the dispute, Reuters reports. Former president Donald Trump imposed tariffs on whisky and other European Union foods, wine, and spirits, in a dispute on subsidies for plane-makers Airbus and Boeing which predated Brexit.