Ticker
EU preparing legal action on Brexit violations
By EUobserver
The EU will launch legal action against the UK over its decision, on Wednesday, to unilaterally suspend parts of the Brexit agreement dealing with Northern Ireland customs, European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič has said. "We are currently preparing it and it would be really something coming to our table very soon," he told the Financial Times newspaper on Thursday. The Birth move was a "very negative surprise", he added.