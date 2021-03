By EUobserver

Italy has blocked a shipment of 250,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine due to go to Australia, invoking an EU export authorisation scheme. Australia was not "a vulnerable country", Italy said, and its decision was due to a "persistence of the vaccine shortage in the EU and Italy," it added, The Guardian reports. The move was a "carte blanche for imitators" in other EU states, German MEP Bernd Lange said.