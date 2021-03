By EUobserver

The EU has been accused of "hypocrisy and neocolonialism" by a former Seychelles official, among others, for proposing insufficient measures to tackle overfishing of yellowfin tuna, while being the largest fisher of the prized species in the Indian Ocean, The Guardian writes. Although the Indian Ocean is bordered by Africa, Asia, and Australia, the single biggest harvester of yellowfin in the area is the European Union.