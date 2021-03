By EUobserver

A cross-European group of 52 former MEPs on Friday urged EU lawmakers to vote against a report that recommends lifting the immunity of current MEPs Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí. The vote will take place on 8 March. The Catalan politicians fled to Belgium in late 2017 to avoid charges over the referendum on Catalan independence. They could face up to 25 years in jail, if convicted.