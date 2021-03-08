By EUobserver

A far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in Switzerland won a narrow victory in a binding referendum on Sunday instigated by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets, Reuters writes. The measure to amend the Swiss constitution passed by a 51.2-48.8 percent margin, provisional official results showed. The proposal does not mention Islam directly, but local politicians, media and campaigners have dubbed it the 'burqa ban'.