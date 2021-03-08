By EUobserver

A senior official at the European Medicines Agency in Paris, Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, has told Austrian broadcaster ORF that it was premature for EU countries to start using Russia's 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine. "We need documents that we can review. We also don't at the moment have data...about vaccinated people. It is unknown. That's why I would urgently advise against giving a national emergency authorisation," Christa Wirthumer-Hoche said Sunday.