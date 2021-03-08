Monday

8th Mar 2021

Ticker

UK accuses EU of 'ill will' over Brexit

By

"I hope they [the EU] will shake off any remaining ill will towards us [the UK] for leaving, and instead build a friendly relationship, between sovereign equals," David Frost, a British government advisor on Brexit, wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper, amid a growing customs dispute over Northern Ireland. Britain's unilateral suspension of parts of the Northern Ireland deal was "lawful and consistent with ... good faith implementation", Frost said.

Frontex's 'serious incident reports' - revealed

Out of the seven serious incident reports shared with this website, five deal with allegations against Greek authorities, while the remainder describe separate incidents in Germany and Hungary.

Coronavirus

Women hit 'disproportionately' hard by Covid-19, report finds

The pandemic has proven to be a major challenge for gender equality across Europe, where domestic violence and existing inequalities have exacerbated, a report has found. Meanwhile, domestic violence spiked during the spring of 2020 across Europe.

Agenda

EU 'Future' Conference plus Covid recovery talks This WEEK

MEPs will give the green light for a more united EU health policy, a new investment plan, and debate the Covid recovery fund, which is yet to be unleashed. Lawmakers will also debate media freedom in Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia.

Opinion

Covid-19 recovery: How to miss the target even with a bazooka

Nicknamed the "European bazooka", the €672.5bn coronavirus recovery fund gives EU states €312.5bn in grants and €350bn in loans - but some countries have already said they won't use these long-term loans, at very low-interest rates. Why not?

Stakeholder

Who cares? Precarious situation facing 21st century heroines

In 2019, of all part-time jobs in the EU, 73.8 percent were held by women. Without a clear policy on flexible career development, women always end up sacrificing their career with knock on effects for the quality of female employment.

