UK accuses EU of 'ill will' over Brexit
By EUobserver
"I hope they [the EU] will shake off any remaining ill will towards us [the UK] for leaving, and instead build a friendly relationship, between sovereign equals," David Frost, a British government advisor on Brexit, wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper, amid a growing customs dispute over Northern Ireland. Britain's unilateral suspension of parts of the Northern Ireland deal was "lawful and consistent with ... good faith implementation", Frost said.