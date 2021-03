By EUobserver

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that she expects around 100m doses of vaccines to arrive in the EU in April and 300m by the end of June. "From April onwards, the quantities could double again according to the manufacturers' plans, also because further vaccines are about to be approved," von der Leyen said in an interview with German newspapers Stuttgarter Zeitung and Stuttgarter Nachrichten.