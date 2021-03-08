By EUobserver

Marta Lempart, one of the leaders of Poland's anti-abortion ban protests, has accused police of breaking the law on freedom of assembly on the direct orders of Polish ruling party chairman, Jarosław Kaczyński. "Policemen are breaking the law, stopping people, ID-ing them illegal, beating them. They're breaking the law on Kaczyński's orders and they will be held accountable for it," she told Polish news agency Onet.pl on Sunday.